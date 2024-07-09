Child-free friend refuses to babysit until 7-year-old is fully potty trained, 'I was disgusted.' AITA?

I say "what do you mean, did something happen?" And she says "no, I just went poop." So I tell her “I'm not going to help her wipe she's a big girl and should know how to do it on her own” but she was not budging and REFUSED to do it herself and said that "her mom wipes for her because she says if she did it herself she wouldn't get clean enough."

Ultimately I was disgusted, and maybe I'm in the wrong I understand all parents raise their kids differently and all children are on their own timeframe of learning new things and such but being a 7 year old and still not wiping yourself was just beyond me.