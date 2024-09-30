Child-free 'fun uncle' refuses to babysit niece and nephew on weekends, 'their marriage is struggling.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to babysit my niece and nephew every weekend?"

I (32M) love my sister, Hannah (35F), and her kids (5M and 3F). I’ve always been the “fun uncle” and happily agreed when Hannah asked me to babysit one Saturday so she and her husband, Jake, could go on a much-needed date. The kids were great, and I didn’t mind helping out. But the next weekend, they asked again. Then again the next.

What started as one Saturday has now turned into me babysitting both Saturday and Sunday, every weekend. They drop the kids off at 9 AM and pick them up around 7 PM. That’s two full days of childcare—no pay, no food brought for the kids, no consideration for my time. I work full-time during the week, so my weekends are my only time to relax, hang out with friends, or get things done.