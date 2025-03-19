Child-free woman publicly embarrasses aunt, 'she asked me about kids AGAIN.' AITA? 'I SCREAMED at her.'

After a couple more years of this, I started just walking away anytime someone would bring it up, I would just turn around and leave, refusing to interact with them completely when having kids was brought up.

On to the current issue. I got engaged a couple of months ago, and the talks about kids have been constant since getting engaged. Both my fiancé and I are very clear that we don't ever want kids.

On Sunday we had dinner with both of our families and my Aunt Sophie brought up, us having kids after the wedding, even going as far as to say we should start trying now since it would most likely take us a while with my medical issues.