Child-free woman refuses to take sister's kids, 'they're not going to have anywhere to live.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my sister no to taking in her kids?"

Me (35) and my husband (37) have been married for 3 years. We do not have children, nor have we ever wanted children. We love our child free life. My sister (32) has 3 girls. 13, 9, and 7. I love them very much but I've never been the aunt that wants them to spend the night or spend time more than a couple hours with them. They stress me out, all kids do lol.

My sister has substance issues and my niece's dad is currently in prison. Their grandma, who is also my mother but I have no contact with, has guardianship of them. That story we'll save for another post. My sister, who comes in and out of the girls lives, has had nothing to do with me.