Childfree friend refuses to join 70-person group chat with daily baby photos. AITA? MINI UPDATE

In some ways, it’s something I admire about her - she’s unafraid of asking for support and to be witnessed during the big moments in her life, and she values including people. Other parts of me find this behavior to be kind of entitled. Maybe I’m too afraid to Just start a huge group chat about a big thing in my life, and therefore I judge her for it. But I also just find it intrusive.

Anyways, recently she added me to a 70 person what’s app group for daily photos of her baby. I messaged her that sadly I did not want to participate because I use what’s app for work and other things, and I find huge chats overwhelming, but that I’ll gladly continue to receive pics in our 1:1 texting.