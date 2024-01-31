Man tells cousin 'my wedding isn't childfree your kid is insufferable to be around.' UPDATED

'My cousin Linda is terrible to be around, and she's made her daughter the most insufferable child in the world.'

I (27m) am getting married to my fiancé (25f), and we've decided that friends and family can bring their kids since, for the most part, the kids are well-behaved and will be with a sitter for the night so the parents can enjoy the festivities.

The only exception is my cousin Linda's daughter Cerrie. Linda's entitled and selfish, and she's made her daughter entitled and selfish.

Two years ago, my other cousin, Linda's sister Lily got married, and Cerrie ruined the wedding by throwing a tantrum and destroying the cake because she was jealous that Lily's daughter was the flower girl.