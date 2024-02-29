'AITA for giving my childhood best friend an ultimatum about attending my wedding?'

Wow I was ready to go another way but NTA. At this point Ella's spinelessness combined with Cam's TRULY bizarre and stalker-y behavior is becoming painful and harmful to you. It's ok to have a boundary against a friend you can't count on.

As your wedding has been planned for a YEAR at this point, the obvious answer is for Ella to decline Cam's invitation but you can't control what she does and in my eyes her offer of a compromise is not acceptable.

To me it's perfectly fine for you to say essentially 'Ella, it is your call, but I don't accept your offer of being my bridesmaid UP TO the point of the wedding itself, so if you're going to go to Cam's, you'll be dropping out of my event entirely.