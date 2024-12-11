"AITA for not inviting my childhood best friend to my wedding because I don’t feel close to her anymore?"

Growing up, "Claire" (fake name) and I were inseparable. We did everything together—sleepovers, family vacations, and we even called each other sisters. But as we got older, things shifted.

She went to a different college, and we started hanging out less. When we did meet up, it felt forced, like we were clinging to the past rather than genuinely connecting in the present.

Fast forward to now: I’m getting married in a few months. When I was planning the guest list, I realized I didn’t feel the need to invite Claire. She’s no longer someone I confide in, and we barely talk except for the occasional “happy birthday” text or random Instagram comments.

Meanwhile, the guest list is tight, and I want my wedding to be filled with people I truly feel close to.