Children call dad heartless for remarrying two months after ex-wife passed away.

Remarrying can be a hard thing to do. It is, for some, the final step of moving on from a previous relationship, but for those outside of the new marriage accepting that reality might be challenging, especially for kids. Combine that with some tragedy, and you have a recipe for disaster.
He writes:
My kids were young when I left their mother. She decided that she preferred the company of another man to mine. I was heartbroken and humiliated, but I dealt fairly with the divorce. My alimony and child support was set, and I never missed one payment or a chance to spend time with my kids.
Beyond our scheduled time together, I did all the dad stuff. I came to see them perform in school plays and play sports. If they wanted to talk, I made myself available. I never spoke about their mother other than to say she was a good mom and they were lucky to have her.