'AITA? My child's father won’t coparent with me now that he’s married.' + UPDATE

"AITA? My child's father won’t coparent with me now that he’s married."

I’m going to try to keep this short but I doubt it will be. Back story my ex husband used to coparent with our (7f) daughter. He got with a girl who was his fwb and he absolutely didn’t want to be with her and made it known to everyone including her.

She purposely got pregnant (even says she did) to keep him from leaving. Despite that he still didn’t want to be with her but felt stuck so he stayed while miserable. We were still coparenting without any problems for the first couple years until she finally convinced him to marry her.