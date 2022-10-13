Chill bride's casual attitude makes sister-in-law ashamed of her wedding's rules.

Modern weddings have turned into expensive mini galas of family drama and tense group chats, but some brides have still remained calm despite the Pinterest pressure...

So, when a conflicted but very chill bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to discuss her wedding 'rules' with her hardscore sister-in-law, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for accidentally "shading" my sister-in-law's wedding choices, after I stated my wedding "rules?"

I'm getting married in 3 months and I've sent out the invitations. In the invites and emails I've sent to my guests, I've only requested of people to avoid wearing white (for obvious reasons) and emerald green (bridesmaids dress color).

I've also asked people to rsvp until a certain date, or else I won't include them in the reception dinner since price per person is very expensive so I don't want to pay for people who won't show up at all.