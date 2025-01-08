'AITA If I choose to go my PhD graduation instead of my sister’s wedding?' 'I get it, we don’t own the calendar. '

"AITA If I choose to go my PhD graduation instead of my sister’s wedding?"

I’m graduating from my PhD program in the spring. I’ve been picturing this day for the last 4 years and already had so many ideas for how I would celebrate in my head. My sister just told me that she has planned her wedding for the same day as my graduation.

She is not willing to choose a different date as the numerology is what she’s after. I just feel weird about the whole thing as she seems to have planned her wedding on a whim, but still expects me to change my celebration plans for hers. A couple things to consider: