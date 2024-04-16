'AITA for choosing a concert over my best friend's wedding?' Readers say, actually no.

NTA. Wow - the entitlement. She had all of the data she needed to make an informed decision as to her wedding date and she made that decision regardless of knowing you weren’t available that weekend. You know what they say about assuming. Shes the AH twice over for this.

1962Michael

NTA. Under normal circumstances I'd say you should prioritize your best friend's wedding over a concert. However, you made these plans over a year in advance and she knew about them.

Perhaps she wasn't feeling the "best friend" vibe because you are seeing Taylor Swift without her? Is she jealous of you? Could she not get tickets or not afford them??