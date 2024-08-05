'AITA for choosing my dog over my brother’s wedding?' 'He wouldn't budge.'

"AITA for choosing my dog over my brother’s wedding?"

I (24M) have a brother (27M) who got married last week and I unfortunately had to cancel at the last minute because my dog ran out into the street and got hit by a bike.

He is now fine but at the time I had to rush him to the vet and he was in very rough shape. The doctor told me that he will need supervision for the next week and this happened three days before the wedding which was a no pet wedding.

My brother made it very clear that this was a no pet event, and I even told him the situation, but he wouldn't budge. So I told him that I had to cancel and that I would not be attending due to the fact that I needed to take care of my dog.