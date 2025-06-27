'AITA for choosing my grandfather's funeral over my unborn daughter’s ultrasound?'

"AITA for choosing to go to my grandfather's funeral over my unborn daughter’s 20-week ultrasound?"

My wife (F 25) and I (M 26) are expecting a baby girl due in November. We are both so excited for it! I’ve been talking to her through my wife’s belly, being excited feeling kicks, all of the fun stuff. 3 weeks ago we scheduled the 20 week ultrasound (it’ll be closer to 22 weeks).

The last week and a half my grandfather’s health had been slowly diminishing. I had a talk with my father and family and were told that sometime within a week of his passing we would have the funeral. This made my wife and I have to talk about the plan. I was asked to be a pallbearer at the funeral.