'AITA for choosing to have my brother fill a father-of-the-bride role?' 'My FIL offered.'

My fiance understands this and he knew the score before we even got engaged. His family are aware of my past, of the circumstances and the fact my eldest brother is the only parent I ever really knew. My MIL is awesome and she adores my siblings and especially my eldest brother. And in this she has my back too. Just like my fiance.

So anyway, future FIL, upon learning his son and I were engaged, offered to step in as father of the bride. I thanked him but told him my brother was going to be acting in that role. He didn't really respond and I figured he was fine.