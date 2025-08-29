"AITA for choosing to be homeless instead of giving my phone to my mom?"

My Mom (54F), gave me (18M) an ultimatum to either give her my phone, or move out. She bought it as a gift for me so I could communicate with friends and family. A month ago, she decided that she would no longer pay the phone bill, and that I had to pay for it myself.

I’m an all A’s student, 1490 SAT, 35 ACT, and I’m not trying to get into an Ivy League. When this happened, I had already been accepted to my #1 college. I had to do a test for my Calculus class late, because I was pulled out of class to talk to a counselor.