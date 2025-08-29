'AITA for choosing to be homeless instead of giving my phone to my mom?'

My Mom (54F), gave me (18M) an ultimatum to either give her my phone, or move out. She bought it as a gift for me so I could communicate with friends and family. A month ago, she decided that she would no longer pay the phone bill, and that I had to pay for it myself.
I’m an all A’s student, 1490 SAT, 35 ACT, and I’m not trying to get into an Ivy League. When this happened, I had already been accepted to my #1 college. I had to do a test for my Calculus class late, because I was pulled out of class to talk to a counselor.
It had been promised to me at the beginning of the year that if I got into one of my top 3 colleges, she’d back off and let me do my school work at my own pace. Even though I got a 93%, she said my phone was a distraction (because I was texting a girl), and told me to either give her my phone or don’t come home from school the next day, and that i want allowed to pack anything to take with me.
I packed a backpack and two duffel bags of stuff that night, and was sleeping on the streets and couch surfing when I could. She’s been texting me about being disappointed in my decision, and angrily texting me to bring back the clothes and toiletries in my duffel bags...
...Which I’ve been embarrassing myself with my walking into and out of school every day in. AITA for choosing from the options she gave me and moving out? Note: btw this happened last spring. I’m moved into college and am safe and taking student loans. Just curious if I did the wrong thing. Background: my mom is a big gaslighter and kinda emotionally manipulative, so this was kinda the breaking point for me.
ElleArr26 said:
NTA. Glad you are safe now. Keep on building your best life, mom-free.
_goneawry_ said:
You are NTA at all but you are not in a safe situation. Can you please speak to an adult you trust and let them know that you're homeless? This can be a friend's parent, teacher, or guidance counsellor. If these aren't good options you can look into services with youth shelters.
TERMINAl_velocity64 said:
NTA. Your mom is not someone that you should continue having a close relationship with going forward (she seems controlling and vindictive). I think you made the right choice and am glad you are in a more stable place now.
LillyCort said:
NTA, remember this when she’s old and needs you for help.
tereshkovavalentina said:
NTA so happy you managed to break free and get into college.
lmchatterbox said:
NTA. She never should have put you in that position. I am glad you are safely housed right now.