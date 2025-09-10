'AITA for refusing to prioritize my MIL’s feelings over my own at our wedding?'

Today, when talking with friends, I casually mentioned that we’d be walking in together. Later, when it was just the two of us, my fiancé asked me when that was “decided.” I explained my reasoning — that since he agreed to the first look, I took that as agreement to enter together as well. He didn’t like that because apparently he hasn’t told his mom yet.

Here’s where the problem starts: his mom is very religious (not the same faith as either of us) and has often tried to insert herself into our wedding plans in ways that didn’t feel like “advice,” more like instructions. To be clear, we are paying for the entire wedding ourselves without any parental contributions.