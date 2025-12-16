"AITA for choosing my niece over my marriage?"

My sister and I grew up really close. When I was 25 I got married to my wife. We both agreed from the start we didn't want kids - it was a dealbreaker for both of us.

Three years after getting married, my sister had her daughter "Emma". My sister was a single mom but seemed to be managing okay. My wife and I would visit occasionally but kept our distance since we're childfree.

Last month my sister was in a severe car accident. She's alive but has a traumatic brain injury and is in a facility. Doctors say she'll need years of care and may never be independent again.

Emma has no other family - my sister's ex disappeared before Emma was born, our parents are dead, and my sister's ex-husband's family say they want nothing to do with her.