'AITA for choosing my 19yo niece over my brother by allowing her to live with me?'

JulietteCollins

Seriously. Lily is eventually going to need her birth certificate for something. I wonder how they plan to explain that.

signoted

NTA. This whole story honestly just broke my heart. Everyone keeps saying “Vince lost his wife” but what they conveniently ignore is: Kya lost her mother. And then she watched her father turn around and erase that woman from the picture in every possible way. That’s not just grief — that’s betrayal layered on top of it. But the truth is, Kya already had one parent fail her. She didn’t need you to be the second.

Technical_Lawbster

NTA. The only one trying to break the family up is your brother.

Please keep Kya safe and loved. She deserves a least one family member on her side.