'AITA for choosing not to attend my son’s birthday party?' 'My ex did not take this well.'

So, I (33F) have been co-parenting my 10-year-old son with my ex (32M) for several years. We've had our ups and downs, but overall, we’ve managed to make it work for our son’s sake. My current partner (35M) and I have always tried to maintain a healthy, supportive environment for our son.
This year, my ex and his wife decided to throw a big pool party for our son’s birthday at his wife’s mom’s house. They’ve been hosting these large parties for the past few years, and while our son enjoys them, they’ve become increasingly stressful for my partner and me.
The details of the party are often left until the last minute, communication is spotty, and when I do attend, I find myself spending the day catering to everyone, cleaning up, and managing the logistics instead of enjoying the time with our son.
Because of this, my partner and I decided to step back this year. We communicated to my ex and his wife that we wouldn’t be attending the party, but we would still celebrate our son’s birthday with a quiet family dinner and maybe a sleepover with one of his friends closer to his actual birthday. Our son seemed okay with this plan when we talked to him about it.
However, my ex did not take this well. He accused me of being selfish, of putting my own feelings before our son’s, and even went so far as to say I was "abandoning" our son on his birthday.
He’s been sending me texts saying that I’m making this all about me and not about what’s best for our son. He also says that by not attending, I’m doing the same thing I get upset about when my family doesn’t show up for our son’s events. He’s insisted that our son really wants me there and that my decision is hurting him.
I tried explaining that our decision was made with our son’s well-being in mind, that we’re still planning to celebrate his birthday in a meaningful way, and that the stress of the large party isn’t something we want to deal with this year.
But my ex won’t back down and keeps insisting that I’m being selfish and not thinking about our son. So, AITA for deciding not to attend my son’s birthday party, even though my ex insists it’s what our son wants?
the-triple-wide said:
YTA. You don’t have to clean and host and plan. You choose to. Show up, get in the pool with your son, eat a burger or cake or whatever, and go home. Be there for your son. It’s not his fault his parents aren’t together. At least you can both be there for his birthday.
Particular-Try5584 said:
NTA. They are hosting massive parties and want you to be there to a) prove they are co parenting blissfully - they need your attendance to support the illusion, and b) it’s handy that you are there to cater and clean up… and c) there probably is some worry that this stepping back will be disappointing to your shared son.
But…you should/can step back. I mean…massive parties at the in laws and inviting hte ex? It’s getting weird. Also…kid is 10…he’s at the age where it should be less parents, more mates. It’s around this age that birthday’s shift to family dinners, and parties with mates and minimal supervision from adults.
If they want you involved then it should be held on neutral turf (a laser tag centre or whatever), not at the new wife’s parent’s house. That’s weird.
bizianka said:
YTA. Usually, kids' parties are not supposed to be fun for adults. Most of adults, regardless who they are, get sucked in into helping kids and making sure that kids have fun.
Sarcastic-Cheese said:
NTA. Having joint parties doesn’t have to be a forever thing. You did it for as long as you felt comfortable. Your son can have a party with his dad and one with you if that’s what works for everyone. I doubt your son will be upset about two parties with double the presents and double the fun. Plenty of divorced couples do this without any issues even when everyone is getting along.
Silver-Dot-3315 said:
NTA, my ex and I coparent but we don't do anything together. Like, at all. If the kid is fine with it, then that's all that matters. Ex is just pushing cuz he likes seeing you bend over backward at their place.
Talk to your kid again, and let them know it's a safe space. He can be honest with you. If he insists he's fine with it, tell your ex to shove it. Coparenting is essential, but playing "happy family" with an ex and your respective partners is NOT.
SpecialModusOperandi said:
NTA as you’ve okayed it with your son. If you do go, go late, and behave as a guest. Spend the time with your so. You ex- probably like the fact that you do all the work that he should be doing as the host.
thatquietmenace said:
NTA. You're allowed to celebrate your son how you choose to. If your ex isn't relying on you to take on hosting duties, then it shouldn't be a big deal if you host your own party or dinner or whatever.
His aggressive insistence that you keep on with how it's been makes me think he plans big parties and then expects you to actually handle shit the day of. If you can't stand up for yourself and attend as only a guest, then remove yourself from the situation so you can enjoy your son for his birthday.