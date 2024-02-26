Woman scolded for being a surrogate for best friend and not 'model' sister. AITA?

She literally gasped when she saw me pregnant asking why didn’t tell her she was getting another grandbaby, I told her I was carrying Kate’s baby because she couldn’t.

My family and I aren’t very close, I haven’t seen them in the last year since I started surrogacy, and it’s not my baby so I just generally don’t announce it. I’m just going to play out the conversation between the two of us:

Mother: But when Sarah asked you to be her surrogate you refused, yet you said yes to Kate? You said yes to your friend and not your own blood!

Me: But Sarah has a uterus, a fully functional one. Kate doesn’t even have any chance of having a child without this. So why would Sarah even need a surrogate?