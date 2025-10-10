'AITA for choosing to not attend my sister’s wedding because of my newborn?'

There is no way that I will leave my newborn alone with a nanny for several days, but I also don’t want to leave him alone with my husband. It’s not that I don’t trust him, but I don’t feel comfortable with the idea of being so far away from the baby while he’s so young.

On top of that I also don’t feel comfortable doing that trip on my own, as I have a physical disability and will still be in the postpartum stage. My sister is really sad because this is her one special day and she wants all her family present, but it’s not my fault she planned it at that specific time.