'WIBTA if I chose my career over my family?' UPDATED 2X

I set them up with all the necessary equipment to have some quality Facetime, Skype, ... moments ; I bring little souvenirs from every port city we ever moored, to give them little reminders; I always pick out a nice gift to return home with for my wife;

I pray to God every night that the sh!tty offshore internet would not give out before I got to make my call for the day; I have long chats with my wife, where we (used to) laugh together, talk about our day, where she could tell me anything, share her frustrations (and yes, sometimes she would voice her loneliness, her workload, her envy at other couples.