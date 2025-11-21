'AITA for choosing to not buy my little sisters Christmas gifts even though I can?'

"AITA for knowing I have the money to buy my little sisters Christmas gifts, but choosing not to even though they won't get any this year?"

My parents had me (16f) when they were my age. I didn't get very much from them or my extended family of grandparents, aunts or uncles growing up and I always felt unwanted. When my sisters (9 and 7) were born everyone spoiled them and continued to until this year when finances tanked.

I'm talking 5 big gifts every Christmas and really nice birthday gifts for their ages too. My parents would only get me basic toiletry stuff. Grandparents would get me some cheap perfume every year. Aunts and uncles would only get me those bead bracelet kits. I got nothing nice or that I asked for and eventually I started putting less effort into my lists.

My sisters are also kind of entitled from all the years of spoiling. My parents got emails from teachers about my sisters bragging about their toys and taunting other kids who had nothing. The 9 year old taunted me that her bead kit was nicer than mine (and it was and like 20 or 30 dollars more expensive than the one I got).

My parents were always looking for me to help with my sisters when they were busy and that made me resentful as hell. Not only do they get more from my parents but I'm supposed to do stuff for them too? I hated that.

I remember when my best friend gave me her really old phone two years ago my parents were asking why I had that and who would give it to me. Then they saw it was a way older model and let it go.

It made me think if they knew I had something they'd expect me to spoil my sisters too. So I never asked to get a part time job and instead I started doing stuff to earn money behind my parents back.

I tutor my best friend's younger brother and get paid. I babysit for my best friend's aunt a couple of times a month. I helped a few neighbors with errands or chores too. I save it all because I know I won't be able to expect anything from my parents when I turn 18.

Like I said already my family have all hit money issues. My parents are going to the food pantry for most of our food and everything has been cut way back at home. They already know there won't be any Christmas gifts this year.

My sisters were upset when my parents told them and the whole family had a meeting where they were saying anyone who can should try to make sure they get presents. I didn't say anything because I have to pretend I have no money (and it's not stashed at home which means it's safe from my parents). I know 100% they would all turn on me if they knew I had money and chose not to buy presents for my sisters. AITA?

Here's what people had to say to OP:

09Klr650 says:

NTA. Save your money for YOUR future. Keep private finances...private.

Icy_Demand_7066 says:

NTA. Hide your money well, they would steal it immediately.

FreshBluejay says:

You answered your own question honey. I know the favoritism has battered your confidence and self esteem but keep on with your plan. Save and hide your money in a good spot so you can leave as soon as you turn 18.

SuggestionOdd6657 says:

NTA. Not because of gifts, because you need to get out of there ASAP. Do not ever in your life in the future tell anyone how much money you have. People can take advantage of you your entire life. Go forth and do well!

