"WIBTA for not buying Christmas presents for BIL, SIL, and their kids ?"

My husband was out of work for 4 months due to an injury. He just started working last month. We have so much medical bills from his surgery. We are struggling. We used up all of our savings. We’re just getting back on our feet. We agreed that this year we won’t buy anyone gifts like how we do every year.

For Christmas, my husband and I were able to set $500 aside for our kids. But because of our situation, instead of buying our kids individual toys/clothes for Christmas we decided to buy two things that they all can share. We bought them the Nex playground console and the pass, and Nugget couch. Our kids also received gifts from my brother and sisters.