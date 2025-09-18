'AITA for choosing not to buy Christmas presents for my family and maybe not going home this year?'

Because of that, I feel like I’m spending a lot of time, effort, and money on something that doesn’t really matter in the moment, especially since I only see my nieces and nephews once a year. I love my family and I do love the kids, but I don’t have a close bond with them.

I only see them once a year, and only speak to them every now and then through FaceTime (I know I can do better at communicating with them but I am so focused on myself and my job). I care about them, but not in the sense that I feel a strong connection. So spending that much money for gifts that don’t mean much to them (or me) feels almost pointless.