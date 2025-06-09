"AITA for clashing with my Nan and letting her know what I think about her bad parenting?"

I (16F) live with my Dad (34M) who has had sole custody of me since I was 2 after my birth mother walked out on the both of us. That's not too relevant to the story but I want to give a slight backstory for us both.

Over the weekend we both attended a family bbq and my Nan (Dad's Mum) was there. He's in LC with her just to keep peace with the family and they only really have a brief talk at these family bbqs. During the bbq she started b#$ching about how my Dad is still unwilling to move on and forget about the past.