'AITA for not wanting to co-own a house with my husband?' + MAJOR UPDATE

Add an addendum to the prenuptial through the lawyers that the house will either go to you or he repay the extra money you put in

In the comments, OP added:

My husband was the one that brought it up. He was very straightforward about the whole thing. He said that he had an obligation to his parents' company, that they did not know me well enough (like I said we met 3 times before he proposed) and that they would feel better if we had a prenup.

He also said that they will be paying for any lawyer of my choice to go over it with their lawyer, and that I was welcome and actually encouraged to put forth any clauses I needed to feel equally protected by said prenup.