'AITA? I told my coworker that she's falling for romance scam and now she's upset.'

After that she realized that he was scamming her, she started telling me about how she had been sending him small amounts of money like $50-500 at the past 6 months to "help" him out with some small emergency. When he ghosted her after she couldn't help him with the 10k then she realized that she had been romance scammed. I'm glad that she saw it for what it was.

Here is what readers had to say in response to the OP’s post:

SavingsRhubarb8746

NTA - that's a classic scam scenario, and in any case, she shouldn't be trying to borrow such a large sum of money from you and your relatives even for herself - much less for a total stranger who sounds nice online!!!