College freshman asks heartbroken roommate to leave room over loud crying; AITA?

The first year of college can be stressful enough without having to hear a detailed, teary play-by-play of your college roommate's recent breakup...

Heartbreak can be a true nightmare that makes everything in life seem like an unbearable melodrama, but it's important to be considerate of others when you're screaming into your pillow in the middle of the night. So, when a frustrated college freshman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her roommate's breakup, people were ready to help out.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for asking my roommate to leave the room while crying over her breakup with her boyfriend so I could sleep?

I’m a college freshman and I opted to go for a random roommate. I was matched with this girl Donna, and so far we’ve gotten along pretty well. Donna has a boyfriend, Malcolm, who she’s constantly on the phone with from the time she wakes up until the time she goes to sleep.