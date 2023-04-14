College freshman asks heartbroken roommate to leave room over loud crying; AITA?

Heartbreak can be a true nightmare that makes everything in life seem like an unbearable melodrama, but it's important to be considerate of others when you're screaming into your pillow in the middle of the night. So, when a frustrated college freshman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her roommate's breakup, people were ready to help out.
I’m a college freshman and I opted to go for a random roommate. I was matched with this girl Donna, and so far we’ve gotten along pretty well. Donna has a boyfriend, Malcolm, who she’s constantly on the phone with from the time she wakes up until the time she goes to sleep.
A few weeks ago, I wanted to go to sleep early since I had an 8 AM midterm the next day. I told Donna this in advance and she said she’d be quiet. I fell asleep at about 9:30.