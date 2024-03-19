College student calls mom's husband a 'nauseating piece of filth.' AITA? UPDATED

NTA. Anyone who casually recommends animal abuse as "punishment" IS a nauseating piece of filth. Especially for such a "crime." Tell your mother that if her husband is making life difficult for her, she needs to take it up with him. Especially given the initial statement.

UPDATE:

I called my mom and told her that she made the choice to marry him; I should not have to deal with the consequence of her decision by being respectful to someone who stuck his nose where it did not belong.

He was there with her so she put the phone on speaker. He tried to say I should listen to my elders so I told him calmly that he is a piece of shit unworthy of my respect and that I am never putting up with his crap. He was quite upset but I don’t care what they think anymore.