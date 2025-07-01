College student only buys food for herself, 'We BARELY speak.' AITA?

I (19F) have been home from college for about a month now. I live at home with my mom, her boyfriend, my two younger sisters (both 15F), and her boyfriend’s two sons (13M and 12M). I didn’t even know his kids were living here permanently until I got back for summer break.
I don’t have a problem with them personally, we barely speak. The only thing is food in this house disappears constantly. It’s not that my mom and her boyfriend don’t buy groceries. They do. But no matter how much food is in the house, it’s gone in a day or two. My younger sister and “stepbrothers” I guess, eat all the time.
They’ll eat a full breakfast, lunch, and dinner and then still go downstairs constantly throughout the day and night making snacks, extra meals, or just raiding the fridge. Like, I’m not exaggerating, sometimes they make ten different things between meals.
Even with leftovers, I’ll come home and there’s nothing left. I’ve asked my mom about it, and she’ll say she told them to save me some, but they never do. It’s happened so many times that I just gave up. I started putting food aside before I leave the house, but even then, someone would eat it.
So now I’ve started just DoorDashing my own food or cooking my own food and keeping it in my mini fridge from college. I stock it with groceries I buy with my own money and just cook for myself when I need to eat. I don’t touch the shared food anymore, and I don’t ask anyone to share mine.
When my mom and her boyfriend are at work, and the fridge is empty and my siblings are hungry because they ate all the food in two days, I don't bat an eye because its not my fault or responsibility.
The other day, my mom made a comment about how I “only think about myself” and I should “think about the house as a whole.” My sisters are playing a part in this, but majority of it is on her boyfriend's kids.
Before I left for college and they didn't live here, food would last. I told that to my mom and she's like "they're still growing" and "you're just being dramatic because you don't like them living here."
That's not the case at all. I get that maybe I'm wrong for door dashing or cooking food while they're hungry, but I’m also tired of being hungry and stressed in my own home. They don't think about me while they're eating my leftovers. AITA?
30Helenssayfkoff said:
NTA. Tell the adults in the house to feed their own children. Jesus.
liquidlen said:
So you weren't getting enough food, by your own mother's admission. Now you are getting enough, but in poker terms you're running a side pot. Meanwhile, the larger population has one fewer people to split food with - they'd see the benefit of this if you'd been getting enough food.
If there was enough to go around, by removing yourself you'd be benefitting the house! They don't keep enough food around, and you're helping with that! They'll be raiding your mini-fridge next. NTA. Get a lock.
Primary-Delivery737 said:
No, that is ridiculous. Interesting, you were not told about the boyfriend’s kids living there.
Oh-its-Tuesday said:
NTA. You’re providing your own food for your own consumption. If you’re not taking any of the food provided by mom/boyfriend then those 4 garbage disposal teens are getting the same amount of food they were when you were at school. How was your mom handling it then? Probably telling those kids to stop eating so much. Now she’s trying to pass the blame onto you.
UteLawyer said:
NTA. It's true that teenagers, especially teenage boys, need to eat just an unbelievable amount of food. But feeding your step-brothers is not your responsibility. Your parents need to buy more food.
Mother_Development50 said:
NTA. I truly find it odd that your mother thought it ok to move in the man's children without at least notifying you about it. It's for her and the boyfriend to ensure there is sufficient food in the house at all times.
You are also not wrong for DD or cooking your own. I'd think mum would appreciate you not adding to the food bill. I'd start putting money aside and tell no one. The dynamics don't sound right to me, but I'm an old woman over in the UK and my single mother discussed her serious relationship with us before he moved it, but we were 20s upwards. I hope you manage to navigate this without too much aggro.
rosythorn_ said:
NTA. They’re not your kids. Like what, she’s mad at you for buying food and not giving it to them?? Sharing food with your sister could be one thing, and even then it’s up to you since guys seemed to have it handled on your own.
But I’ve seen boy teenagers blow through food like it’s no one’s business. Maybe their dad should work harder at either buying more food OR teaching them the hard responsibility of no immediate gratification? Like, not your circus not your monkeys.