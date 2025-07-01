College student only buys food for herself, 'We BARELY speak.' AITA?

I (19F) have been home from college for about a month now. I live at home with my mom, her boyfriend, my two younger sisters (both 15F), and her boyfriend’s two sons (13M and 12M). I didn’t even know his kids were living here permanently until I got back for summer break.

I don’t have a problem with them personally, we barely speak. The only thing is food in this house disappears constantly. It’s not that my mom and her boyfriend don’t buy groceries. They do. But no matter how much food is in the house, it’s gone in a day or two. My younger sister and “stepbrothers” I guess, eat all the time.