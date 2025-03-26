College student takes GF's ENTIRE tray of homemade lasagna home to family, 'I think this is HER fault.' AITA?

My girlfriend and I are both college students. She lives in an apartment on her own and I live with my parents. On Sunday, my girlfriend made homemade lasagna for our date night. She made everything from scratch, including the noodles.
It was really good so after we finished I asked if I could take lasagna home for my family to try. She said yes. When I left that night, I took the tray of lasagna with me. My girlfriend didn't walk me out so she didn't see me take the tray.
On Monday, I got a text from my girlfriend asking where her lasagna was. I told her I had taken it home for my family. She said "I thought you were going to take SOME... not the whole thing. I spent most of my food budget for the week on it with the intention to eat leftovers for the rest of the week...
...Now I don't know what I'm going to eat." I felt bad and apologized but pointed out that I had asked her if I could take it home and she didn't tell me that I couldn't take the whole tray. She said it should have been obvious that I shouldn't take the whole thing since the tray was so big.
To be fair to her, it was a really big tray (my family of 5 only just finished the tray yesterday after eating it for dinner both nights) but I don't think the size of the tray makes it obvious that I shouldn't take it.
Monday night and last night, my girlfriend complained that she had to eat instant noodles for dinner so that she wouldn't blow her food budget. Today, she is asking me if I can buy her a sandwich since I took her leftovers for the week.
It sucks that she spent her food budget on the lasagna but I think this is her fault for not being clear that I shouldn't take the whole thing. I don't think she is justified in asking me to buy her lunch because of it. She called me an ahole for not being willing to help her out. AITA?
WeAllFloatDownHere_ said:
YTA - but only for not hooking her up with food to eat since you took her meal plan for the week. Like I get the miscommunication that happened but you should have fixed that issue immediately and helped her out with some real food, guy.
marf_town said:
Sure, but also YTA because she texted him Monday!! As in, before anything had happened! Before any meals were consumed! He KNEW before his family even touched the food that she said some, not all.
So that means he stole the rest of the food that she wasn't willing to share. Even if we are being our most generous to him, and he got the text after his family ate on Monday night, he could have easily returned the other 5 MEALS to her.
digitalpixiedust said:
YTA seriously!!!! Girlfriend makes you a whole giant tray of lasagna, you take it all home and you can’t even buy her a sandwich? You’re awful.
[deleted] said:
YTA, big time. Let's unpack this crapcase. You say it took two days/dinners for a family of 5 to eat the whole thing. That is a lot of food and common sense should tell you that it's pretty rude to take that much. Keep in mind that, according to this math, you have taken ten whole meals from this poor girl.
NOW she's eating only instant noodles!? Those are only ~300 calories and have almost 0 vitamins/minerals. Your girlfriend is literally starving, and you refuse to buy her a sandwich. Forget the fact that this is all your fault, who does this in general!? Even if it were her fault, you're fine with her literally starving!?
And on top of this all, you say your girlfriend texted you Monday night about your mistake, but your family only just finished it eating it for dinner last night? As in, Tuesday night? SO YOU DIDN'T EVEN RETURN THE LASAGNA AFTER SHE POINTED OUT THE MISTAKE!?
[deleted] said:
YTA. Whenever you're taking some food to go, it's understood thta you'll take a plate or a Tupperware with 1 or 2 portions, not the whole tray. She shouldn't have to specify because it's a given, she made the lasagna and if there was enough for your family to eat 2 dinners off it, it was a lot...
backstageninja said:
YTA. Even if the original mistake could be forgiven (You said take it home for them to try, that seems like you wouldn't need 10 whole servings) but you doubled down on the mistake by refusing to buy her one meal when you ostensibly took at least 5 away from her. You knew she didn't have enough money and refused to remedy a problem you created through a(n honest) mistake.
incogneatolady said:
YTA. You asked if you could take lasagna for your family to TRY. No reasonable person would assume you’d take the whole thing and feed your family of FIVE for two nights! Why did they have to have it twice?
That’s not trying that’s just eating, trying it would have been one serving for each person MAYBE. You could have forgone eating it since you had already had it. Honestly you are incredibly inconsiderate. You should help her out. And you need to be more cognizant of what you’re doing.
dreambg said:
YTA. And you're rude. You took her meals for the week and you're on Reddit after she asked you for a sandwich? Duuuuuude, grow up quickly before she dumps you. It is on YOU not on her to confirm she's gifting you full meals for your whole large family. It was YOU who asked to take the lasagna.
She didn't offer and she never planned on feeding your large family for two nights! Taking some for a taste is what normal not-entitled people mean when they ask to take food to their families. You took enough food for 10 meals? What the heck were you thinking??
I'm a tad worried about your upbringing considering nobody in your large family appears to have sent your girlfriend a thank you on Sunday night - if they did, your girlfriend would know where the lasagna went.
You may be able to turn into NTA if you more than make-up for YOUR mistake. Your family got 10 dinner meals out of it. You owe your girlfriend at least $100. I'm sure it didn't cost her $100 to make it but you're also paying for the hours it took her to make it and for hours to learn that skill in the first place.
You're an inconsiderate rude ahole if you do anything short of $100, and a kind gift to say you're sorry about YOUR misunderstanding. And don't tell me you don't have the money. You should have thought about that before you stole your girlfriend's meals for the week. Your family saved money for easting it so maybe your parents can lend you the cash...