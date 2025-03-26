College student takes GF's ENTIRE tray of homemade lasagna home to family, 'I think this is HER fault.' AITA?

backstageninja said:

YTA. Even if the original mistake could be forgiven (You said take it home for them to try, that seems like you wouldn't need 10 whole servings) but you doubled down on the mistake by refusing to buy her one meal when you ostensibly took at least 5 away from her. You knew she didn't have enough money and refused to remedy a problem you created through a(n honest) mistake.

incogneatolady said:

YTA. You asked if you could take lasagna for your family to TRY. No reasonable person would assume you’d take the whole thing and feed your family of FIVE for two nights! Why did they have to have it twice?