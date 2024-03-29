Comedian humiliates GF's sister during stand up set; forced to confront GF, sister, and alpha father. AITA? 2 BIG UPDATES

I went back two days later and for the next week or so, we barely talked. Then one evening, she asked to talk to me. She said, "Look, I think I've came to the realization that we are two wildly different people and I don't think we can reconcile that.

I think it'd be best if we broke up." My first thought was to say no, but as I began to think about it more, she was right. I wasn't exactly what she was looking for and I don't want to be with someone that feels embarrassed around me. I spent the next two weeks looking for a place and moved out.