Wife’s secret spending leaves couple facing $96K debt crisis; she finally decides to tell him. AITA? + UPDATE

He messaged me a while later that he was going to stay by his mom for the night and would be back to pack a bag, and that he would rather not talk yet. I respected that and made myself scarce.

He came home the next day and we manufactured some time alone to talk by sending the kids out to run errands. The oldest can drive and loves any excuse. The heart to heart was basically this - I screwed up royally here, but he shouldn’t have checked out completely and let it get to this point. He is going to take over our finances.

We’re going to do a HELOC or second mortgage for all the recurring stuff and buckle down HARD. We will review everything together at least twice a month. We will do marriage counseling together.