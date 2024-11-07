'AITA for coming out to check on the baby who was screaming for 15 minutes?' 'I asked my husband to watch him.'

My husband reacted instantly. He swore at me, and grabbed the bottle himself and started making it. He said I was ruining his plan for the night, and that I was taking over. He made the bottle and took the baby to the living room and fed him, telling me to go take my shower already. Why didn't he just feed the baby 15 mins ago?

I went and took my shower, came out and found the baby to be perfectly happy now, and my husband back at the stove and babbling with the baby. His mood was perfectly fine at this point. I decided my best option would be to go sit in my room and try to calm down before I talk to him. He comes in and asks why I closed the door. I say that I don't really want to talk to him right now.