'AITA for complaining about money to someone much poorer than me?' 'The rest of brunch was a bit tense.'

"AITA for complaining about money to someone much poorer than me?"

I 32F used to be poor but now I'm probably considered rich. Most of my friends from high school and before are still pretty poor (I make like 10x their income). I was having brunch with my friend Linda (32f) and she was complaining about the crazy inflation and how currently it's so hard to make ends meet.

I said "yeah I know right? I remember when horizon milk was $2/half gal but now they were $7 for half gallons now." And she said I was too privileged to complain about cost of milk when she still struggles to pay $2 for an entire gallon of milk of whatever was on generic brand. I said sorry I was just trying to agree with her. The rest of brunch was a bit tense.