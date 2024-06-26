'AITA for completely canceling my stepdaughter's birthday bash and leaving her with nothing after I broke up with her Dad?'

I got into his phone ( I know it's wrong) and found hundreds of messages from his ex, pictures, voice mails and conversations like they had never broken up. He consulted her about things, told her about his day, etc. Then I found a family chat that made me sick.

He, Sarah and Sandy, spent a whole 2 days at a camping site last year when I went to visit family and there were pictures from last Xmas with his ex at his mother’s house. Obviously, he had a full blown relationship behind my back and his entire family was aware of it.

I directly confronted him and he tried to deny it until I layed one of the voicemails. I couldn’t take the humiliation so I moved out weeks later. I closed the bank account for the birthday bash and kept the money for myself.