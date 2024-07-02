'AITA for completely cutting off both parents for treating my pregnant wife badly?' 'It's her body.'

Now, if they decide to change and be respectful we would both (cautiously) welcome them back into our life But for right now all I know is my wife’s biggest dream in life was to be pregnant, and be a stay at home mom one day.

There’s literally tons of pictures of her as a child playing pregnant and I really want this time to be something she can cherish. They were stressing her out, and she was already struggling with the fact her mom isn’t here.

The last thing she needs is my mom attacking her. We’re also planning the gender reveal for 7 months (my wife wanted a bigger bump in the videos/photos so we’re waiting) and I was scared they would ruin it for her, so this gave me a lot of relief there as well.