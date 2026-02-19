'AITA for completely losing it with my sister in front of my parents?'

I became an adult two years ago, and honestly, nothing has changed. The passive-aggressive comments directed at me are still the same, the laughter when I make any comment continues. I've always felt, and still feel, like a target of jokes. My sister loves to tease me; it seems like she wants to elicit some kind of reaction from me because she knows how sensitive I am and how easily I cry.

Yesterday, at dinner, my mother implied that I had drunk almost the entire Coca-Cola. But I hadn't even touched her - that angered me, after all, the blame was ONLY on me AGAIN. My sister immediately started making jokes and teasing me, indirectly calling me a liar. And at that moment, it seemed like something inside me woke up and I simply told her to go screw herself in front of my parents.