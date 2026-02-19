'AITA for completely losing it with my sister in front of my parents?'

So, I am F20 and my sister a F26. For as long as I can remember, I always felt like I was being left out by my parents and sister. Since childhood, I've always had the feeling that I was the black sheep of the family, and it seemed like nobody denied it; they always insinuated that I was slower, more difficult, and weirder than the other children.
And somehow, I never had the paternal and maternal comfort that a child suffering from emotional problems would have. This intensified when I started my early teenage years, which were really difficult times for me in terms of mental health, and they were never there for me, and often made things even worse.
I shared a room with my sister, and there were days when I would cry myself to sleep, and she wouldn't say a single word to me. I used to complain to my parents, saying I wanted to see a psychologist because something was wrong, and they completely ignored me.
I became an adult two years ago, and honestly, nothing has changed. The passive-aggressive comments directed at me are still the same, the laughter when I make any comment continues. I've always felt, and still feel, like a target of jokes. My sister loves to tease me; it seems like she wants to elicit some kind of reaction from me because she knows how sensitive I am and how easily I cry.
Yesterday, at dinner, my mother implied that I had drunk almost the entire Coca-Cola. But I hadn't even touched her - that angered me, after all, the blame was ONLY on me AGAIN. My sister immediately started making jokes and teasing me, indirectly calling me a liar. And at that moment, it seemed like something inside me woke up and I simply told her to go screw herself in front of my parents.
They were obviously shocked, and she said I shouldn't be upset over a Coca-Cola, and I said it wasn't because of the Coca-Cola and I was fed up with how they treated me. The next day (today), my mother came into the room and said that my behavior was awful (which I completely agree with) and she said I should control myself. Furthermore, she told me to apologize to my sister.
I've been thinking about it all day, and honestly, I don't want to apologize - yes, I know I shouldn't have yelled, but I don't want to apologize. I tried to explain, to say that I didn't like the jokes she made, and that she was doing it to provoke or hurt me. My mother simply turned her back and left the room.
My logic is, if they never wanted to listen to me, now they're not going to listen to what they want to hear. On the one hand, I'm happy to have surpassed everyone in that way, something I'd never done before - now, if they bring up the subject.
I can simply say what I think, what I've always felt, and what all these years of pent-up anger have resulted in. My whole family thinks I'm wrong, and I don't have any close friends I can ask if my choice to defend myself is the right one. Soo, what do you think?
Natalini17 wrote:
You’re an adult, sounds like you need to leave.
OP responded:
The problem is, I'm from Portugal and the price of houses here is a huge problem, everything is very expensive. What saves me is that most days I'm out of the city, at university.
MarionberryPlus8474 wrote:
NTA, sorry your family is so terrible, but you need to get out ASAP. You will never get approval nor even comfort from them, so it’s best to stop seeking it as it’s just more ways they can hurt you. Get a job, get money together, try to get therapy if you can and get out.
CatnipHIgh766 wrote:
NTA. I agree with moondream6. Save your money if you are working. Find a compatible person to share an apartment with and go low contact. IDK how you would do this if you are in college so YIKES but plan for this ASAP. You could really start the low contact now. Be "out" at a library or at a friends when you aren't at work or at college.
Sending positive vibes. If you want to play their game you apology could be something like this (but use your wording) "Sister, I'm truly sorry that your made me so angry by insisting I'm always in the wrong that I told you to go F yourself."
If they understand and call you out on that non-apology you could "non-apologize" again: "I'm sorry that you all have treated me like a black-sheep in this family for so many years that I'm being TA you love to hate on."
THINK before you give apologies like this because any one of them could get you kicked out of the house!!!!! I truly don't want to be the reason you are homeless I just like backhanded apologies which does make me the AH at times.
1962Michael wrote:
NTA. Being 6 years younger, you have always been treated as a child, even by your older sister. By the time you were in your difficult early teens, she was an adult. And up until now, you have responded to them like a child.
Now you have stood up for yourself like an adult. You should continue. In this case, you should tell your mother that you want your sister to apologize for insinuating that you were a liar and a Coke thief. Then you will be happy to apologize to your sister for telling her to go F herself.
Dazzling-ad6857 wrote:
Unpopular opinion- tell mom to go screw herself too.
JeepersCreepers74 wrote:
NTA, your sister wanted a reaction from you and she got one. It just wasn't the one she wanted. However, the real AHs here are your parents, OP. The dynamic you have with your sister is a direct result of the way they raised you.
It's terrible that they did not get you professional help for your mental health. Now that you are an adult, however, I think you should seek it out on your own. While you're not an AH for your outburst here, it's a further sign that you need some help regulating your emotions.
UPDATE / EDIT: For those curious about an update, my sister is perfectly fine and it seems like nothing happened. I didn't get to apologize to her; I've been ignoring her existence.
I intend to continue doing this, or at least keeping myself far enough away to stop caring about her. Clearly, everything that happened was to get a reaction from me, but now I hope she gets little of it from me now. Thank u guys for the support!