'AITA for completely stepping away from my household's finances?' 'Money was used as a weapon.'

"AITA for completely stepping away from my household's finances?"

So to cut an already long story down some, I grew up in a house where money was used as a weapon. My parents used it against each other, against us kids, against everyone in our lives growing up. Its caused me and both my younger siblings to be way more transparent with money than is honestly necessary.

Recently my husband and I got into a massive fight. Like almost ending the marriage kind of fight. During the height of it, he got petty and took the car without telling me. I work overnights and live about 35 minutes from my job. I normally leave an hour beforehand to account for traffic and to stop and grab me energy drinks.