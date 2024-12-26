"AITA to be concerned about my in-laws renting out 2 rooms of their house, to 4 strangers, and then leaving the country?"

So, my in-laws recently finished extending and renovating their house, and it’s now a 4 bedroom house they are happy with. They always talked about renting out a room to make more money.

However, I learned yesterday that they plan to rent one room out to a family of 3 (mum, dad and 9 year old), and then one room to a postgrad student. However, the in-laws are also planning on flying out to their native country for a couple of months (FIL is flying out on New Year’s Day, MIL will follow a week or two after).

My brother-in-law will be there, but he’s not particularly engaged or knowledgable (34 and always lived at home -he lives in the 4th bedroom).