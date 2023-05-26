Concert goer gets in trouble for dancing at a Beyoncé concert in Sweden, asks AITA?

Going to concerts can be an incredible experience. Collective effervescence is the experience people crave at these events. The communal singing, dancing, and social connection are what make concerts so much fun.
They write:
So I’m a huge Beyoncé fan and have been my whole life, especially being a Houston, Tx native. This was my first time being able to afford a ticket to her show, and I’m currently living back and forth between Sweden and the States.
I’ve never been to a concert in Sweden, and I was shocked by how unlively the crowd was. No dancing or singing really from most people in my section (closest non-GA to the stage), but I was out of my seat, singing and having a blast as soon as the show started.