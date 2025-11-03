'I went to confess to my husband something I did. His confession was way worse."

It's been a few months since learning about it, and I have forgiven my husband, and we are in a much better place now. With that being said, I have no one I can talk to about this.

Whenever he is not here with me, my thoughts go to a dark place and I end up torturing myself with thoughts of the past, though I'll admit, with each passing day, I don't feel as hurt about it, especially when I know that my husband has done everything he can to prove to me that I am his number one priority in life.

I'm not looking for advice, but I did need to vent because I haven't been able to tell a single soul about it, given that I don't want my family or his family to pass judgement on our situation.