'AITA if I confront my husband after he didn’t get me anything for Christmas?' UPDATED

My husband, on the other hand, is usually the complete opposite. His love language is not gift-giving; until recently, his family had never exchanged Christmas gifts due to their large family and many medical bills.

When I started dating my husband, I gave all six of his siblings and their children presents. Since then, we have had a yearly exchange with his family, and they have started buying each other gifts again.

This year was a special Christmas that I was excited for. Back in October, after three back-to-back miscarriages, we finally welcomed our son into this world. He is doing fantastic. I was so excited because this would be his first Christmas and my first Christmas as a mother. I wanted everything to be special.