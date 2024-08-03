'AITA for confronting my mom in front of everyone at my daughter's birthday party?'

I go to put it on the table with our daughters other gifts and she tells me no, that it's for me. I was confused but open it and it's a vacation for 2 on a cruise. I say something like "heck yeah, me and Claire could definitely use an escape" and my mom looked offended and said "I got it for us".

This was right in front of my wife and a few guests. I ask her why she would get her and I a cruise for 2 and she said "to bond" because we have "lost touch" since the baby was born.

I guess I kind of lost it. The look on my wife's face was a mixture of hurt and disappointment (probably assumed I would take my mom up on the offer) and she just starts cleaning (something she does when she's stressed).