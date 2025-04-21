Woman confronts mom over kids stealing 50 eggs meant for adult party guests. AITA?

While we were waiting for all of our friends to arrive, we noticed three kids running around the area where we'd hidden them, and they all had their arms FULL of eggs. Like 15-20 apiece easily.

Their mom was sort of trailing behind, not paying attention, and on the phone. It got to a point where we finally got her attention and she literally went, "Is it okay if they take these?"

My GF and I were both dumbfounded. Because, again, we figured we'd lose a few eggs to kids who grabbed one or two. But this was EGREGIOUS. They had easily 50 between them. There were 15 people coming. Yes, they were all adults, but adults also like to have silly fun too!