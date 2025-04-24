'AITA for confronting my BF over his female friend's weird behavior?'

I’m not concerned about my bf cheating, 1. Because of my views around cheating and 2. Because I know my bf loves me and wouldn’t do that to me. He also hasn’t really said or done anything to make me worry. However, Sarah makes me uncomfortable. I don’t know if I can feel justified in being uncomfortable or if I am reading into this too much.

I also normally would talk to my bf about this however my bf’s ex was very emotionally manipulative and was VERY jealous of ANY girl in his life. So much so that she made him cut a lot of his friends out of this life. When we got together he told me he would never let a partner dictate who his friends could be again.