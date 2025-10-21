'AITA for confronting my mom on Mother's Day after she ruined my baby shower?'

I wasn't gonna tell her anything, but my phone went nuclear all morning. And she wouldn't stop. Having enough I send her a voice message letting her know how I feel, how she ruined my baby shower, and how angry I am. She decided to play victim and got the whole family involved. Now, everybody is calling me an AH for ruining her mother's day.

On one hand I don't feel guilty, because nobody said the same about the fact that she ruined my baby shower. They all say "you know how mom is, let it go." But my sister is saying that I should stay quiet and have the conversation on Monday, not on mothers day. So know I feel kind of guilty. So I ask... AITA?